By Sunday Ani

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, Olumide Aderinokun, has berated Governor Dapo Abiodun for the low spate of development across the state in 2021.

He said it is a mark of ignorance on the part of the governor to have abandoned developments in other key sectors in the state, and concentrate only on road rehabilitations, which are even taking longer than expected.

He berated the governor for claiming he was building the future, even when the people could not point to any new development or basic amenity provided in their local government areas.

He charged the governor to sit up, saying: “Overall, Ogun State can do better than what we have at the moment. Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration recorded massive road development across the three senatorial districts.

“Governance and leadership is not algebra that you can manipulate with nothing to show for it in almost three years. The records are there to prove it. Insecurity is on another level, and for infrastructures, is there any key thing apart from the roads construction we saw in the previous administration?

“A critical look at developments in Ogun Central senatorial district shows that through the support of my foundation, we have touched all major sectors that will improve the standard of living of the people which is very important and we won’t rest on our oars in the forthcoming year.”