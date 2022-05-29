Sodiq Adesanya, Anuoluwapo Ajuwon and Jamiu Ayanwale on Saturday won the Cadet Category, Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles in Reis Table Tennis Foundation Tournament in Lagos.

The three-day tournament took place at the Eko Club Table Tennis Hall, Surulere Lagos.

Olaseni Reis, Chairman of the foundation, said at the event that five players had been selected to be trained by the foundation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He added that the players would be sent to a table tennis academy for proper training.

“After the maiden edition was organised, I decide to continue with the tournament and make it a bigger one.

“The five players that have been adopted from this tournament would be given kits worth N250, 000 yearly.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“These five players will also be handed over to Aruna Table Tennis Academy to be trained adequately and also would be sponsoring them to tournaments.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The foundation will also organise tournaments for the junior category at least twice in a year,” he said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said that a trustee board would be initiated to ensure that money generated from the foundation would not be converted to personal use.

“The tournament was initially organised by my company but when I saw the way it was going I decide to take over.

“I made it a foundation and all proceeds that comes in stays within the foundation.

“The foundation is a non-governmental organisation and you cannot use the money for personal use,” he said.

Bambo Badejo, a veteran said that he was glad to have won the event.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .