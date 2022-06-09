Ahead of his UFC middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2, reigning division best, Israel Adesanya almost landed a wayward wheel kick attempt to the back of his coach’s head during training – immediately apologising for the almost disastrous land.

Sharing an insight into his training camp ahead of his summer return at UFC 276, Adesanya managed to capture footage of himself almost landing a wheel kick to the back of his coach’s head during a demonstration of the technique – before gasping and exclaiming, “F*ck, my bad,” Israel Adesanya said.

The kick attempt, which missed as Adesanya’s coach ducked, would have most certainly landed clean on the back of the trainer’s head – drew gasps from the duo, with the pair bumping fists following the almost catastrophic mishap.

Israel Adesanya has a varied future at both middleweight and light heavyweight

Linked with a light heavyweight division return following a title challenge loss to former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz in March of last year – Adesanya has also been tied to a potential fight against former kickboxing foe, Alex Pereira.

The Brazilian, who is scheduled to feature at UFC 276 beneath Adesanya’s title outing against Cannonier, Pereira, a former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion, takes on the surging, Sean Strickland in a potential title-eliminator.

