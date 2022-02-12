According to Israel Adesanya, he is now one of the highest-paid fighters on the UFC roster, the second-highest paid fighter on the roster to be exact.

Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, revealed that he only just signed his bout agreement for Saturday’s UFC 271 main event rematch with Robert Whittaker this week, but doing so came with a new deal.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) signed “one of the most lucrative multifight deals in company history,” according to his management, Paradigm Sports. Although no specific figures or terms of the contract were disclosed, “The Last Stylebender” is happy to see the UFC recognize his marketability.

“The thing I wanna know is, what’s my value to the company?,” Adesanya said at Wednesday’s media day. “You can’t undersell my value. If you are, you’re kidding yourself. I bring so many different looks to this company, even without trying. I’m Nigerian. I brought that whole nation. Me and the three kings, the continent of Africa is on our back. I wear it on my chest. We have the Oceania region looking at us.

“I’m a guy who crosses over to the mainstream so easily. I have this appeal. I’ve got that ‘it’ thing, so I’m glad that the UFC is starting to see that. They’ve already known that. They’ve known this since the jump.”