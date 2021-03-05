Tomorrow in Las Vegas, Nigeria-born MMA fighter, Israel Adesanya, will attempt to be just the fourth person to be a two-weight UFC world champion.

The middleweight champion is stepping up to try and take the UFC’s light heavyweight crown from Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya, who is known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, faces a tough task against the experienced and heavier Pole but he is no stranger to tackling monsters.

Throughout his life he has had to confront and overcome physical and psychological hurdles on his path to success.

Two successful title defences against fearsome monsters Cuban Yoel Romero and Brazilian Paulo Costa have solidified his position at the top along with a perfect records of 20 wins and no losses with 15 knockouts.

His performances have also seen him win the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus five times and Fight of the Night bonus two times.

Those performances and his personality have also seen him sign plenty of endorsements around the world including back in his native Nigeria and was on the cover of the EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

A win on Saturday will surely see him attract even more sponsors even if it might scare away opponents.