Israel Adesanya is not happy with the conditions he and his team have been forced to train under.

The UFC middleweight champion promised to never fight on New Zealand soil in consequence of what he deems unfair treatment from the New Zealand government and the COVID-19 restrictions of the “Managed Isolation and Quarantine” system.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) feels his gym City Kickboxing and New Zealand MMA have not been backed by the government and even targeted when compared to other sports teams in the country.

“You will never see me fight in New Zealand ever again, ever again,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “All that money, they can get it from somewhere else: The rugby, the cricket, and all the others they’re giving exemptions to. But for me, you will never ever see me fight on these shores [again].

“That was one of my dreams, one of my dreams was to headline a stadium in my backyard. That dream is dead, dead in the water. … That’s just the way I feel right now. F*ck these c*nts, I just don’t respect them and what they’re doing to my boys.”

