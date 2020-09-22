Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, has said Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), will deliver the keynote address at the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2020 holding between September 23rd and 24th.

Agriculture Summit Africa, an annual event organised by Sterling Bank since 2018, is one of the continent’s leading, privately funded platforms dedicated to increasing the value of the agribusiness value chain. It creates a convergence of private and public sector interests, development finance institutions, agribusiness investors and players every year. The theme of this year’s Summit is, ‘Fast Forward Agriculture: Exploiting the Next Revolution.’

In respect of government’s directives on public gathering, this year’s summit is a hybrid event, with participants expected to participate online while a few selected guests will be in Lagos and Abuja studios.

In a statement issued by the Bank in Lagos yesterday, Yemi Odubiyi, Sterling Bank’s Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking, said several notable dignitaries are expected to deliver goodwill messages at the Summit. They include Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Prof. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State; his Kebbi counterpart, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and his Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom.