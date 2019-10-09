Ngozi Nwoke

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has charged couples to be tolerant of one another.

He spoke during the silver jubilee wedding celebration of Mr. and Mrs. Bonny Aboma, describing them as worthy of emulation.

Represented by Mrs. Jane Nwosu, the presidential aide applauded the couple for their perseverance in supporting each other since their marriage.

He also charged other couples to live in love and peace as well as live a life worthy of emulation to their children and the society.

General Overseer of God’s Kingdom, Power & Glory Ministry, Surulere, Lagos, Pastor Obikwe Nwandu, who was the guest speaker charged married women to be submissive to their spouses

While also charging husbands to love their wives just as Christ loves the Church, he added: “If you choose to live your marriage by the circular traditions, you will live by what you hear and what you see.”