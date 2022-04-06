From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Moronkeji Olusegun Adesina has assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, taking over from CP Tunde Mobayo, who has gone on retirement.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said Adesina promised to partner with the military, paramilitary, intelligence agencies and communities to enhance knowledge, and deepen mutual understanding and develop a tight security architecture in Ekiti State.

The statement entitled “Ekiti State gets new Commissioner of Police” reads:

‘The new Ekiti State commissioner of police graduated from the famous Ogun State University now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Nigeria. He also attended the University of Calabar, Cross River State, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB). ‘He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1990. He was once a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State and served as the Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, Force CID, Force Headquarters, Abuja before his deployment to Ekiti State. ‘The new Commissioner of Police states that community partnership and respect for human rights will be his guiding philosophy. ‘The Commissioner promises to partner with the military, paramilitary, intelligence agencies and communities to enhance knowledge, deepen mutual understanding and develop a tight security architecture in the State.’

The new police chief appealed to members of the public to give maximum cooperation to the police, saying that the Command under his watch is determined to partner with the community in pursuing a more vigorous and effective community policing.