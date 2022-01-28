President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, and his wife, Yemisi, have paid a condolence visit to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, the widow of the former head of Nigerian Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan.

Adesina described the late Shonekan as an illustrious Nigerian and son of Ogun State, who selflessly and, with exceptional courage, took on the mantle of leadership at a time of great national turbulence and uncertainty.

According to Adesina, “Shonekan straddled the world’s of business, governance, community development, and philanthropy with excellence. His immense contributions to and sacrifices for Nigeria will ensure his memory remains evergreen in the history of Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Recounting his memories of Shonekan, Adesina said he was a great man with a big heart who believed in and remained committed to the unity of Nigeria. He was always thoughtful, gracious, full of wisdom, with every word sculpted to shape a better pathway for the country.

Wishing Mrs Shonekan well, he prayed that God would grant her grace, strength, and fortitude to bear the immense loss.