Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, Debo Adesina, has promised to pursue economic diplomacy as well as strengthen partnership in trade and economic development during his tour of duty.

Speaking while presenting his letter of Credence to Togolese President, Faure Essozimma, Adesina said in accordance with the mandate given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari, “we would seek to expand the frontiers of our trade relations and economic cooperation. I will work for the resuscitation of the Bilateral Trade Agreements between Nigeria and Togo as well as the reactivation of Nigeria-Togo Joint Commission.”

Amb Adesina said he would “seek to promote the change agenda of President Buhari by joining hands with you (Togolese president) in your committed fight against corruption and a relentless one against insecurity.

“The development of infrastructure, reducing unemployment, eradication of poverty and many other things in your development agenda are in tune with President Buhari’s vision.”

He pledged commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s policy of good neighbourliness and continued quest for the unity of Africa.

“As Africans, we are one. Our borders are lines of convenience, not barriers to our unity and collective progress,” he said.

The ambassador said Nigeria and Togo were strong allies and strategic partners, emphasizing: “We have a long history of togetherness. Our joint leadership in fostering unity in the West African sub-region and our shared vision of dignity for our people remain examples for many to follow.”

Amb Adesina expressed appreciation to the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs of Regional Integration and Togolese from abroad, Professor Robert Dussey, for his assistance and cooperation since my arrival in Togo.

He praised the Togolese “for a well-organised and impressive fight against the corona virus pandemic.”

Also, he praised the Togolese government for giving women positions of responsibility and authority.

