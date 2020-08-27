Uche Usim, Abuja

Dr Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for another five-year term.

The former Minister of Agriculture, Nigeria, was re-elected at the bank’s annual meetings by the Board of Governors of AFDB on Thursday.

He was first elected in May 2015 and the sole candidate for the coveted position in 2020.

On the first day of the annual meeting, Mr Adesina told the audience: ‘At this annual meeting, I offer myself to you, our Governors, for your consideration for election for a second term, as President.

‘I do so, with humility. I do so with a strong sense of duty and commitment and a call to serve Africa and our Bank, selflessly, to the very best of my God-given abilities,’ he said.