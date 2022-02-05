Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has been appointed a brand ambassador for Siri beauty and perfumed soap produced by Aspira Nigeria Ltd.

Identifying reasons why Adesua was named a brand ambassador, Santosh Nair, Head of Marketing, Aspira Nigeria Ltd., said: “The entertainment industry is one thriving space where youths are taking charge as icons and inspiring the younger generation. Having closely followed the youths in Nigeria, one personality we just couldn’t ignore is Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a woman making tremendous impact in one of the world’s largest movie-making industries – Nollywood. There is no gain saying it, she has emerged one of the most visible faces in Nollywood. Beyond that, her achievements as an icon align with the core values of Aspira; hence we are unveiling her today as the brand ambassador of SIRI.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Also, as a Nigerian brand, another platform we could not ignore is the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant’s current queen, Shattu Sani Garko. Consequently, we have appointed her alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington as brand ambassador for our latest beauty product, Siri. The new queen is an icon of courage setting the pace for Nigerian youngsters.”