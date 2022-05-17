It was another honour for the founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, who was listed as one of the Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM),listed under 40 lists of women committed in shaping the future of asset management.

The list celebrates inspiring black women in asset management who have demonstrated leadership and strong achievements in their professional career.

BWAM is an organisation of professionals in the asset management industry aligned around a common goal to advance and retain black women leaders across all investment strategies.

Also in February 2020, Adesuwa alongside other prominent women in the financial industry berthed 100 women in Finance in Nigeria aimed at harnessing the potential of women in the corporate world.

Elated Adusuwa, in a statement made available to newsmen, expressed gratitude to BWAM just as she strongly advocated bridging the inequality among women in accessing capital by having more women in investment decision making roles. She stated: “I am truly humbled and grateful to be recognised and to share the space with so many amazing women who are achieving great feats within the asset management space.