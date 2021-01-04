By Moses Akaigwe

In recognition of his impressive performance as the Auto Desk Officer in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Commerce, Samuel Adetoro has been honoured at Efulgence 2020, an awards ceremony organised recently by the Kings College British American institute, in Abuja.

He received the Best Automotive Result Oriented Public Officer award at the event held at the Nicon Luxury Hotel last month, and witnessed by dignitaries from within and outside the country.

Adetoro, whose office in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment interfaces with Nigeria’s automotive industry, was honoured alongside three other recipients in the Achievers Category for excellence in both the public and private sectors.

Other awardees in the category are Femi Falana, SAN {the Most Valuable Representative of Human Rights and Justice in Nigeria}; Francis Alaneme {Best Public Officer in Policy & Chemical Development in Nigeria}; and Ahmed Yisa {Most Valuable Representative of Human Rights & Justice in Africa}.

On how Adetoro and other award winners in the category emerged, the organisers explained that they have offices in the 36 state of the federation through where a survey was conducted in respect of the status of the industrial sector, with results favouring the Automotive and Pharmaceutical segments.

“Awards were given to the best performing industries in the two sectors, and the best public officer in policy development in the sector, after screening by our panel which comprised of 25 professors across Nigeria.”

A statement by the President /Chancellor, Prof Paul Godwin Udofia, and the Vice President {in the United Kingdom}, Prof. Walter Terry, said the institute promotes good governance, genuine leadership, and innovative businesses, with the aim of advancing the destiny of nations through international standard award systems.

Six governors, one each from the six geo-political zones, were conferred with good governance awards, while some corporate organisations were given special recognitions, in addition to honorary investitures to deserving individuals.