Nigeria’s image got a boost when Kayode Adeuja emerged one of the winners of the Global HR Awards at the 28th edition of the World HRD Congress in Mumbai, India, with a celebrated listing and citation as one of the “501 Fabulous Global HR Leaders.”

For the first time in its 28-year history, the World HRD Congress introduced a Talent Listing, featuring “501 Fabulous Global HR Leaders,” to showcase leaders of the world who set big examples for transformation and change. The listing is greatly appreciated worldwide and is a benchmark of excellence as it is deeply researched and validated. Adeuja, the director of people operations and systems at SkipTheDishes Restaurant Services Inc, the largest food delivery network in Canada, a subsidiary of Just Eat, a global marketplace for online food delivery, UK, received a rare listing and citation as one the 501 Fabulous Global HR Leaders.

Commenting on the award, Dr. R.L. Bhatia, a jury and advisory board member, noted that Adeuja was recommended as one of the most respected HR leaders in the industry, who has been a nurturer of talent and a mentor to several youngsters to enhance their skills and contributions to the field of HR.

Bhatia said the award was a reflection of Adeuja’s personal achievements and the belief of the board that he was a thought leader in HR and a contributor of value. He noted that, to arrive at its decision, the board approached his peers across different markets who nominated him with pride as deserving of the honour and recognition.

Adeuja is an experienced HR professional with a stellar career spanning over 22 years across various industries, including oil and gas, financial services, professional services, and food and beverages, among others.

He was at various times HR manager, competency and career development manager at Nigerian Breweries Plc, before joining Heineken International, Amsterdam, as global HR talent management consultant in 2009. He was later sent to Heineken Sierra Leone as head, human resources and, later, Heineken East Africa as HR manager, East Africa, responsible for operations in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya. He left Heineken to join SkipTheDishes Restaurant Services Inc, Canada, as director, peoples operations and systems.