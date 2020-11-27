CHRISTY ANYANWU

Art lovers recently stormed Nike Art Gallery, Lagos, recently, to witness the final selection of artworks exhibited by ten up-and-coming artists who participated in the “Best Art Exhibition”.

Organised by Nigerbev Limited, producers of Best Range of Products, in collaboration with Nike Art Gallery, in a short ceremony, unveiled top three winners selected from ten finalists, from a pool of 1442 entries received sent via Instagram and Facebook, after the company›s call for entries before the Covid-19 lockdown.

The criteria for choosing the winner, according to Dr. Bolaji Ogunro, was the content and how it resonates with the Brand.

He said: “Best is a brand that is associated with celebration, so we looked at creativity, time and the material that they employed in the production of the work. The panel of judges for these selections were Dr. Bolaji Ogunro, Mr Felix Aina, Mr Abiodun Badejo, and chaired by Chief Mrs Nike Okundaye Davies.

Head of Marketing, Nigerbev Limited, Ololade Olumuyiwa-Biala, further revealed that the company anticipated only 50 entries when the art campaign was initiated, but was awed that over a thousand entries were submitted, adding that the Best Art Campaign was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Financial Director, Nigerbev Limited, Mr. Joseph Olawore, hinted that the Best Art Campaign was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and “the company believes in self-expression and the ability of mature minds to come together and have fun. The art campaign idea came as a result of upheaval being expressed in the country from Covid-10 lockdown to businesses shutting down, which created a cloud of gloom.”

The star prize of N500,000 went to Adewale Ojo Babatunde. His work, entitled Celebration, captures ladies having fun, using acrylic on canvas. The first runner-up, Omoniyi Gilbert (with Pure Bliss), went home with N250,000, while the second runner-up, Onyinye Ezenia, went home with N100, 000. The seven other finalists got consolation prizes.

The Managing Director of Best, Mr. Heiko Arjes, said: “The last couple of months has given me more joy of seeing different artworks. It’s not only a credit to the artist; it is a credit to Nigeria, for turning out such wonderful citizens in the world, while assuring the company would ensure the competition remained a yearly event.