The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has congratulated the newly-appointed Chancellor of the institution, Dr Johnson Adewumi.

Akanbi, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday, described Adewumi’s appointment as a step in the right direction.

He commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the choice of Adewumi as the chancellor, saying that his emergence would add more value to the university.

According to the vice chancellor, Adewumi’s appointment is never a misplaced priority.

Akanbi urged the chancellor to bring his vast experience to bear in his new assignment so as to collectively move the institution to an enviable height.

The vice chancellor, on behalf of the governing council, management, staffers and students of the institution felicitated Adewumi and wished him a fruitful and result- oriented tenure. (NAN)