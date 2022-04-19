From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has commenced electrification projects of 15 communities in the senatorial district of the state and also gave out N50 million as bursary to students of tertiary institutions in the area

Representatives of the affected communities expressed happiness as Adeyemi gave out cheques to the contractors earmarked to handle the projects.

The senator said the projects will commence with initial eight communities and it is expected to be completed in three months, while the remaining seven communities will be carried out by August and to be completed before the end of the year.

“Most part of Bunu communities remain in darkness with no electricity. About eight communities from Aiyegunle Gbedde to Iluke were ones connected to national grid but remained in darkness in the last 10 years. That will soon be a thing of the past as the step to rehabilitate and connect the communities to the national grid has commenced.

The projects will cover Iluafon in Mopa Muro council, Idoyi, Illah, Otafun, Ahara, Iluke, Ohura and Odogbo all in Bunu area of Kabba/Bunu council for the first phase.

Adeyemi, who said he was rehabilitating the electricity from his personal finances which is expected to gulp N100 million, also promised to ensure Iluke to Ike is done by the Federal Government in the 2023 budget.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Adeyemi said he has taken permission from Governor Yahaya Bello to embark on the projects as a means of complementing the rural electrification project of the state government in some localities.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The need for the take over of the rehabilitation was carried out by the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, who through the national executive of Bunu Development Association in Abuja, last year, brought the issue to the knowledge of the senator.

Speaking at the presentation of the cheque, Omodara said Bunu people will remain grateful if the rehabilitation is completed within weeks as promised by the contractor.

Earlier, Adeyemi had presented cheques to some students of tertiary institutions in the area as bursary allowance to ease the plights of their parents in the payment of their school fees.

He said he had to increase the bursary allowance from N30 million to N50 million due to the additional numbers of students and urged them to use the money judiciously.