Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for including the reconstruction of the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba-Ilorin Road in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

The lawmaker also commended the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for his commitment to the reconstruction of the multi-billion naira road.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, Adeyemi said the completion of the road would help lift economic activities in the region “at a time when global economic depression is imminent.”

“I heartily commend Mr. President for giving this project its well-deserved prominence as is currently reflected in the budget presentation of October 8. The President was emphatic in his directive, for the immediate reconstruction of the road. This action is continued indication of the president’s determination in operating an all-inclusive government for all,” he said.

Adeyemi also thanked Kogi State Governor for putting “his reputation on the line, stood his grounds, against all odds on his re-election to the senate.”

“He played the most critical and determinant role with the works minister and President Buhari in ensuring that this project received the much-needed attention. The governor has remained fervently supportive and determined that the people of the state will get qualitative and effective representation at all levels,” he said.

On Fashola’s support, the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, placed on record how he met severally with and “pressured” him with countless letters on the matter.

“At each point, the minister would give his assurances that they are equally desirous in opening up the hinterlands to enhance the movement of goods and services all over Nigeria,” he said.