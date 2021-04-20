From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has congratulated Senator Chris Anyanwu on her recent emergence as the President of frontline Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization, Nzuko Ummunna, as announced by a patron of the organisation, Prof Pat Utomi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by ADF Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, the Igbo interest group explained that Chief Anyanwu was eminently qualified to hold the office given her background as an accomplished veteran journalist, seasoned political leader and consummate technocrat.

Onyike further expressed optimism that the former federal lawmaker will use her new office to contribute her quota to the Igbo emancipation struggle which he said has entered a critical stage.

Parts of the statement reads:

‘ADF equally expressed its appreciation to Mr Ngozi Odumuko, for having creditably and successfully pioneered Nzuko Umunna from its inception to the present moment.

‘ADF stated that the Igbo liberation movement has entered a critical stage, requiring more of strategic engagement than social media propaganda bliss or newspaper headline fantasy.

‘ADF enjoined all pro-Igbo organizations to close ranks and work assiduously for the liberation of Igboland, noting that the current challenge requires Egbe Uche and Egbe Aka more than Egbe Onu.’