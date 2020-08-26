Romanus Okoye

President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof T. Uzodinma Nwala, has resigned his membership of South-East Security Committee.

He said he took the decision because the pronouncements made by the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi Sate, abolishing the idea of a regional security architecture for the South-East nullified the essence of the committee.

Nwala alleged that the implication of Umahi’s pronouncement is that “the governors of the South East jointly rejected the idea of a regional security architecture for the entire South East and by extension, the entire Alaigbo and the fact that the so-called South East Security Committees set up since early 2020 and after several months, nothing had been achieved, means that it was not intended to serve any useful purpose.”

In his resignation, he alleged that in place of a Regional Security Scheme for Alaigbo, the governors accepted the community policing programme of the Federal Government.

“As you may recall, the community policing programme had been rejected by the South East after the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) exposed its inherent character as a policy to encourage the continued serial killing, kidnapping and rape of our women as well as ensure the occupation of Alaigbo by the Fulani Jihadists.

“As you may recall, ADF had compared the policy of Community Policing as equivalent to handing over the Security of Chickens to the Hawks.”

Nwala stated that in opting out of the now moribund South East Security Committee, “we, in ADF shall continue to work with the various pan-Igbo organisations to advance all possible and legitimate means of ensuring the Security of Alaigbo and her neighbors.”

He recalled that in a press statement issued by the ADF in February 2020, they had stated unequivocally that the “policing plan of the Nigerian Police has been in operation in the South East while the horrors in several parts of Alaigbo including Ebonyi State as depicted in the report of Chief Gary Igariwey at the last Ime-Obi meeting as well as that depicted in the report by Mr. Aduba CP (retd) at the joint meeting of Ime-Obi and the governors forum rather than abating have been rising in crescendo with our helpless people wondering if they have any Government or Leaders who care for their plight.”