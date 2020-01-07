Magnus Eze, Owerri

The Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has alleged that Nigeria as presently constituted could only be equated to “Federal Republic of Northern Nigeria or Fulani Republic.”

Dr. Onyi Gbujie, chairman, central planning committee of the ADF 2020 retreat which kicked off in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, condemned the recent Federal Government’s visa free policy for Africans.

Gbujie in his opening address called for thorough examination of the alleged January 13, 2018, call by the National Movement of Fulani in Nigeria, “for all Fulani in Africa to prepare, get armed and come over to Nigeria for an imminent and inevitable Jihad (war).”

In his remarks, ADF President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala said the Igbo had never been a conquered people.

He described the event as meeting of a people at a period of emergency to decide to surrender or to fight ahead but was very emphatic that the Igbo would not surrender.

He stated that the time of conferencing and too much planning was over, stressing that it was now time for action.

He also reiterated ADF’s position rejecting RUGA Fulani settlement, open grazing in Igbo land, persecution of Igbo businessmen and leaders as well as foreign occupation of their homeland.