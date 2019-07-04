Magnus Eze, Enugu

An eminent Igbo group, the Ala-Igbo Development (ADF), has emphasised the need for South-East/South-South alliance, to nurture unity, understanding and cooperation among the peoples of the old Eastern Region.

The call was contained in a message delivered by ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, at the 2019 national convention of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), which held in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, recently.

“We, Ndigbo and our Niger-Delta brothers are in the same bracket now. We must work and fight together to earn our emancipation and freedom”.

The ADF leader paid glowing tributes to great leaders of the Niger Delta such as Isaac Adaka Boro, Francis Ellah, Frank Opigo, Obi Wali, Okogbue Wonodi, Otonti Nduka, Kimse Okoko etcetera and described them as the pioneer freedom fighters who laid the foundation for the current self-determination struggle.

He listed some Ijaw leaders who graced the event to include M Asari Dokubo, Prof. Joseph Ajienka and DIG Mike Zuokumo (retd).