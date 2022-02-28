From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), yesterday, said the Igbo must change its political strategy in their quest for self- determination.

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the state of origin of registered voters in the country saying this would expose the true statistics of the Igbo voting strength.

President of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, who stated this at a press briefing in Enugu warned Igbo youths not to contemplate boycotting the 2023 elections, urging them to embrace all instruments of political struggle, particularly the right to vote for political leaders.

“In the light of the current state of insecurity and anarchy enveloping Alaigbo in particular and Nigeria in general, we present a new strategy based on the use of the ballot as a strategy for effecting social/political change.

“There is the need for Ndigbo to appreciate the impact and potency of the ballot in power struggle. We should stop opposing elections. This strategy is intended to mobilize all pan-Igbo and pro-Biafran organizations to adopt the ballot as critical force in our struggle for self-determination.”

The ADF counselled the entire social fabric in Igbo land to be mobilised to participate in electoral politics to elect qualitative leaders and legislators who would stand with the people as against the current situation where the leaders are completely alienated from the people.

It cited as examples the potency of the ballot as a strategy of power struggle in the Igbo land in the cases of Willie Obiano and Tony Nwoye in 2018 and Chukwuma Soludo versus Andy Uba in 2021.

“In these two cases by external forces to impose their agents failed woefully. In other words, if Ndigbo can mobilise the youths to buy into the politics of the ballot, nobody can succeed in rigging election in Igboland.”

Regarding the true statistics of the Igbo voting strength in Nigeria, the ADF said: “On the other hand, they should facilitate the transfer of registered Igbo voters to their zone of origin to get a clearer picture of Igbo voting strength in Nigeria. Moreover, it has been alleged that so called low Igbo voter registration is an artificial creation of some Igbo detractors in high places.

“For instance, the machines used for voter registration in the South East are prone to malfunctioning so as to frustrate the registration of potential Igbo voters. Ndigbo constitute about 40-45 per cent of registered voters across board in most states of the Nigerian federation, but are falsely presented as having low voter registration in the South East.

“This false propaganda is part of the media manipulation tailored to fuel the false notion that Igbo are in minority and cannot win the presidency through the ballot box.”

Declaring that the Igbo voting strength was more than any other zone in Nigeria, ADF threw its weight behind the ongoing agitation for president of South East origin.

“We are calling on our people to stand firm on their demand that the next President of Nigeria must come from the South East. Anybody that is campaigning for a president outside Igbo land must be an enemy of the country; enemy of