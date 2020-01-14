Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has vowed that Igboland would not turn into a Fulani colony as allegedly being pursued through a veiled expansionist policy. ADF alleged that the escapades of herdsmen in the South East was part of a plot to overrun the region.

The group, therefore, appealed to governors in the South East to prioritise security of lives and property.

ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, stated this at the 2020 retreat of the group with the theme, “Igbo Experience in Nigeria- The Way Forward” in Owerri, Imo State.

Nwala said Igbo would resist the RUGA Fulani settlement with their last energy.

He said adopting the Benue State model through the enactment of anti-open grazing laws by South East state Houses of Assembly was the only option left for Igbo to protect their lands, lives and property.

“Against the siege of Alaigbo, we boldly and solemnly declare: no to RUGA; no to borderless country, to visa-free policy, open grazing on our land, persecution of businessmen and leaders, terrorists over-running of our territory, army of occupation, rape of our women, heartless murder of our youth, harassment, torture and murder of our unarmed youth; banning of unarmed organisation of our youth, Fulanisation of the military and security forces,and historical revisionism and falsification of our history,” said Prof. Nwala.

Chairman of ADF’s Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, disclosed that the group had written to governors and speakers of South East states, as well as Delta and Rivers, seeking immediate passage of anti-open grazing bill in their states.

Onyike noted that ADF’s recent survey showed that Fulani camps existed in 139 Igbo villages in the South East and South South.

He urged the governors to take a cue from the South West governors who recently launched a coordinated security system.

“We call on governors in the South East to take urgent steps to make a law that will stop the open grazing activities of Fulani herdsmen in the zone.

They should be working in conjunction with the state Houses of Assembly; if they pass that bill into law, that will curb the excesses of Fulani elements in grazing in those areas because if they stop it legally, then our agricultural activities can be enhanced and sustained,”Onyike said.

He said the ADF had conducted a study where it was found out that over 139 villages were occupied by the Fulani herdsmen across Igboland and part of Delta and River states.

“Except something drastic came up, it will be difficult to checkmate and stop them from this continuous killing and raping of women,” he stated.