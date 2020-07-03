Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has called on all residents of the state to adhere strictly COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to him, the safety consciousness has become expedient in view of the fact that birders are now open and it is possible the state may sooner than later record positive COVID-19 cases.

Ayade in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said given the influx of people into the state now that the borders are open, it will be impossible for the state to remain free of the virus.

He said: “Now that our state borders are open, this is the time to be more vigilant. We need to be more careful because we expect the state to start recoding coronavirus cases.”

“With the easing of restrictions and the opening of borders and airports, it is actually time for us to be more proactive and adhere strictly to safety protocols.”

“We will intensify our no-mask-no-movement policy and other policies meant to keep our people safe. It is time for us to increase our vigilance. As a state, we will never go to sleep. Government will stay awake so that our people can sleep in peace,” it added.

While thanking all for voluntary observance of preventive measures reeled out in the last couple of months, he urged them to be more vigilant now than ever before.