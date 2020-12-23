By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to residents of the state to adhere strictly with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in their activities for the Yuletide.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while speaking at the 2020 Community Day celebration organised by Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

The governor, who joined the celebration virtually along his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, said his government is keeping most of its promises particularly on the ongoing projects in 377 wards which include drilling of boreholes, road constructions and provision of electric transformers.

He said government is alive to its responsibilities in providing basic amenities to develop communities across the state, while urging residents to ensure monitoring of projects in their respective jurisdictions.