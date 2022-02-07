Chief ExecutiveOfficer of Tulcan Energy Resources Ltd., Tayo Adiatu, at the weekend, visited the families of the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, and the late former Oyo State governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

At Soun palace, the business mogul accompanied by his age-long friend and Commissioner for Special Duties, Osun State, Lekan Badmus, Tunde Akinola, Olamide Alabi and Hadiza Akala, was received by Princess Adebunmi Oyewumi.

Adiatu, while extolling the virtues of the late monarch, urged Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi to take solace in the fact that the late Oba Oyewumi left behind worthy legacies.

At the home of Alao-Akala, the business tycoon stressed that the late politician will be remembered for his good deeds.

He was received by family, friends and political associates of the late former governor.