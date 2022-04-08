Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 100 women entrepreneurs in Adire making will benefit from direct cash grants, wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has disclosed

Mrs. Abiodun made this known while speaking during the opening ceremony of the Adire Market Week held at the June 12, Cultural Market, Kuto, Abeokuta.

She explained that the grant, courtesy of her pet project, Ajose Foundation is part of efforts to economically empower women and boost the trading of authentic Adire fabric in the state.

She added that her office in partnership with the Foundation organised the three day programme to address the challenges hindering Adire business and build a sustainable fashion industry.

She stressed that the programme would not only empower women, but open new doors of opportunities for many Adire creators, give them more access to Adire Market and strengthen the link within the product’s value chain.

Mrs Abiodun disclosed further that there would be trainings for youths on Adire as well as stakeholders engagement to provide regulatory framework to protect Adire creators from different sharp practices including theft of Adire designs and copyright.

She, however, noted that the Foundation in line with its drive towards the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), would focus on economic empowerment of women-owned enterprises in the state, provide of support for safer textile practices as well as the facilitation of different work for youths through Adire.

Earlier in her remarks, the Executive Director, Ajose Foundation, Dr. Mojisola Akinsanya said the Foundation promotes education, equality and democratic values lauding Governor Abiodun for signing an executive order to provide 35 percent representation for women in government and politics.