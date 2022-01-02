By Christy Anyanwu

The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi,m Ojaja II, during the week launched the Adire Mobile Boutique in Lagos. In his remarks at the occasion, the Ooni noted that aside reviving, promoting and projecting Yoruba cultural dressing, the establishment of the Adire Hub factory in Ile-Ife has helped youths acquire skills and provided them gainful employment.

The new fashion boutique is the first of its kind, which has in stock all kinds of adire fabric. Initiator of the Adire Mobile Hub, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi disclosed that the boutique will be opened in different parts of Lagos to allow buyers shop for the items of their choice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ademiluyi, who also is the founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria explained that the Adire hub is aimed at reviving and re-popularising the adire native fabric.