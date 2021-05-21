The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, is famous for his passion for empowerment and advancement of young people and women.

To say that the first class monarch has changed the face of Ife is simply stating the obvious.

The first class monarch has brought class, prosperity and integrity into his transformational reign, opening up opportunities for his subjects, particularly women and young people to soar.

In his spirited efforts to lift his people out of poverty, Oba Ogunwusi and Princess Ronke Ademiluyi instituted a free Adire training programme for thousands of Ife youths and women at the Oodua Textile Hub, African Village located at Ife Grand Resorts and Leisure, Ile-Ife in Osun State.

The empowerment programme, as gathered is designed for women and youths from Ife and environs and scheduled to run for 3 months. The

Adire Oodua Textile Hub under the inspirational leadership of its founder, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi boasts a team of professional artisans with over 30 years of experience in Adire making skills. The team of professionals line up for the 3 months programme will take the beneficiaries on adventure into dye methods like marbling, pleating and wood binding, including wax resistant methods and ancient needle work techniques all at no cost to the participants courtesy of His Majesty’s philanthropy.

The participants will also enjoy free life-changing training on entrepreneurship skills like elementary book keeping, basic sales and marketing tips.

According to Princess Ronke, founder of the Adire Oodua Textile Hub which is under the chairmanship of Ooni of Ife, the free 3 months empowerment programme is aimed at teaching thousands of youths and women in Ife the various methods of the Adire process.

To ensure efficiency, she said that arrangements have been concluded to assemble top professional artisans who will guide the participants to learn and understand the various processes which will enable them to pay attention to details during the production process.

The beneficiaries of the free training recently exhibited some of what they had learnt at the world culture day hosted by Obafemi Awolowo University.