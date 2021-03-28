By Christy Anyanwu

Adire popularly known as ‘tie and dye’ is beginning to trend again as most people now have at least a shirt, blouse, dress or pair of trousers in their wardrobe. A lot of creativity now goes into the making of Adire outfits, in different designs and styles.

Maria Rodrigo, a Spanish designer, based in Tarkwa Bay, Lagos, recounted to Sunday Sun that she fell in love with adire when she first came to Nigeria in 1999. After seeing aso-oke and adire, she decided to stand out by making Adire Eleko and Indigo as a designer.

“I love Yoruba culture; it is based on nature. I have been working with adire mostly made in Abeokuta and Osogbo. That is why we have different types of these fabrics: Adire Eleko, Batik and Indigo. Everywhere you go people notice you when you adorn these outfits. I create a simple design because the fabric is already rich, it is a piece of art. The beauty and colour of the fabric speaks volumes. Aside that I do art works, paintings, jewelry designs.”