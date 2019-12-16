Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday disclosed that N600 million will be paid as compensation to landlords that will be displaced in the Adiyan water project.

Four years after it was abandoned, Sanwo-Olu revived the abandoned multi-billion naira project, promising the contractor of serious financial commitment.

The N50 billion Adiyan Waterworks Phase11 project, when completed would supply 70 million gallons of water daily to the residents.

The water project was started by the former governor Babatunde Fashola.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the governor who spoke through the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, said the cheques have been signed and will be presented to the affected landlords any time from now.

Also, he disclosed that in a bid to take the pressure off the roads which has become a nightmare to motorists due to traffic congestion, the blue rail line project will be test run by December 2020 as well as ensure its completion thereafter.

Omotoso, who was flanked by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde and his Special Duties counterpart, Wale Ahmed, said various steps were taken to address the challenge of bad roads and ease movement across the state.

While assuring the menace of Okada riders in the state will soon be curbed, the governor, who lamented activities of the riders, added that they will be restricted to inner roads.

“This was followed by extensive palliative and maintenance works, especially by the Public Works Corporation, which has rehabilitated hundreds of roads and cleared several drainage channels in various parts of the state.

“This was taken further with the flag-off of the reconstruction and upgrading of strategic roads in Ikorodu. The project comprises 6.05 kilometres Phase One road from Itamaga to Ewu Elepe town; 7.8 kilometres Owutu-Agric-Ishawo road Phase One and Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo-Imota road.

“Interestingly, the Victoria Island, Lekki Traffic Circulation project on Oniru axis was also flagged-off the same day.

“The project, being undertaken by Lagos State Government and Access Bank under a Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership arrangement, would ease traffic considerably around Victoria Island, Oniru and Lekki axis

On the 4th Mainland Bridge, he said: “Within the period under review, eight multi-national construction firms were mobilised to carry out massive repair on critical highways in what we christened, Operation 116.”