By Christopher Oji

Ogun State Police Command has arrested an administrative staff, Olawale Jamiu , with College of Health Technology , Ilese Ijebu area of Ogun State for allegedly raping a female Student in his office.

The 39- year-old allegi randy college staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu Divisional Headquarters by the management of the college.

According to Spokesman of Ogun State Police Command , DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi:”They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect. On getting there, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her. The victim there and then reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the authority of the school.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Ilese division, CSP Amuda Ajibola, quickly detailed his detectives to the college where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.

“The victim has been taken to State hospital ijebu ode for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police ,Mr. Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation and diligent prosecution”.

