From Fred Itua, Abuja

Public Complaints Commission (PCC), yesterday, said it would set up rapid response squad that would ensure a rapid and timely response to complaints against heads of various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) by aggrieved Nigerians.

PCC Chief Commissioner, Ayo Abimbola Yusuf, while briefing newsmen on Monday, said the body will resolve more complaints effectively and timely, while striving to eliminate recalcitrant attitudes of some agencies of government.

He said going forward, more emphasis will be placed on generating complaints from observed administrative infractions, rather than receiving them.

He said: “The commission as you know, might have known, is empowered by its enabling Act to conduct proactive and reactive investigation into complaints lodged before it in respect of administrative actions and inactions of the federal, state, local governments, public institutions and companies incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

“Some of the provisions of the Act that established the commission in 1975 are becoming obsolete. To this end, the commission, under my watch, will endeavour to strengthen the strategy with the National Assembly to see to a successful amendment of the PCC Act to inject more bite to it and ensure effective resolution of complaints.”

PCC is the machinery for the control of administrative excesses (non-adherence to procedures or abuse of law). It is an organ of the government set up to redress complaints lodged by aggrieved citizens or residents in Nigeria against administrative injustice.

