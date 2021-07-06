From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), yesterday, said it will set up rapid response squad that will ensure a rapid and timely response to complaints against heads of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by aggrieved Nigerians.

Chief Commissioner of PCC, Ayo Abimbola Yusuf, while briefing newsmen at bus swearing-in on Monday, said the body will resolve more complaints effectively and timely, while striving to eliminate recalcitrant attitudes of some agencies of Government.

He said going forward, more emphasis will be placed on generating complaints from observed administrative infractions, rather than receiving them.

He said: “The Commission as you know, might have known, is empowered by its enabling Act to conduct proactive and reactive investigation into complaints lodged before it in respect of administrative actions and inactions of the Federal, State, Local Governments, public institutions and companies incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

“Some of the provisions of the Act that established the Commission in 1975, are becoming obsolete. To this end, the Commission under my watch, will endeavour to strengthen the strategy with the National Assembly to see to a successful amendment of the PCC Actto inject more bite to it and ensure effective resolution of complaints.”

PCC is the machinery for the control of administrative excesses (non- adherence to procedures or abuse of law). It is an organ of the government set up to redress complaints lodged by aggrieved citizens or residents in Nigeria against administrative injustice.

It is also an institution that provide a viable option for Nigerians or anyone resident in Nigeria seeking redress against injustice arising from administrative bureaucratic errors, omission or abuse by officials of government, or limited liability companies in Nigeria.

The primary function of PCC is to provide impartial investigation on behalf of the complaints who feel aggrieved by the action or inaction of the government or local government or private companies.

