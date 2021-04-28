By Gabriel Dike

The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede yesterday in Lagos affirmed that admission exercise into 890 tertiary institutions in the country are carried out in a transparent manner.

Prof. Oloyede who debunked the insinuations that institutions deliberately drop some candidates with high marks, said the process of admission is transparent because JAMB monitors the institutions to ensure full compliance with admission guidelines.

The JAMB registrar spoke at a Computer Based Test (CBT) centres at Anthony and Ogba in Lagos while monitoring the ongoing registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede accused elites schools of encourage examination malpractice during the UTME while revealing that he had informed the Federal Ministry of Education and expect they will be sanctioned.

He faulted claim by some parents that their wards were being denied admission by some universities for some reasons and described the allegation as spurious.

“There was somebody who complained about his child not given admission for medicine at the University of Ibadan, we investigated the matter and the candidate was not skipped at all. There are a number of criteria being used to admit students and I can tell you the process is fair and transparent. What each institution does is monitored live by us. No university can skip a qualified candidate and go to another without any reason,” Oloyede noted.

The registrar disclosed that the board opened rogue centres to catch candidates who plan to cheat during the (UTME) or centres where candidates intend to get assistant in the exam halls.

Prof. Oloyede lamented the role played by some parents who look for centres where their wards would be assisted to obtain high marks in the UTME.

The registrar explained that the board had taken measures to prevent candidates from cheating, as it keeps improving the system to conduct a credible examination.

Said he: “To catch a rogue you may need to pretend that you are one too. Despite all the efforts we have made to prevent the operation of what people call miracle centres, some people are still thinking they could circumvent the system. Those who come to the rogue centres to register, no matter how much they pay, the candidates stand disqualified from the examination.

“We found out that the headquarters of those operating such rogue centres is in Igarra, Edo State and we are clamping down on them. It is unfortunate that parents involved in this practice are even educated and rich.

”People who can afford to pay the huge amount demanded of them. A candidate is expected to pay N4, 700 for registration, but some centres are collecting more than that from candidates.

“Moreover, secondary schools that are collecting more than the official fees from candidates have been reported to the Federal Ministry of Education for necessary action, ” he said.

He stressed that the board insisted on the use of National Identification Numbers (NIN) from candidates for the examination to stop impersonation. Oloyede further explained that those complaining about difficulties in getting a code using their NIN were doing it the wrong way.

His words: ” The process is simple and not difficult at all. There is a code that candidates can generate from their phones and then take that to the accredited CBT centres and conclude the registration process. But what we have found out is that some people don’t have enough credit on their phones to complete the process. If you try it once and the process is not concluded, you cannot use another phone to conclude it.

“The reason is that by the time you start the process with a phone, the system would have captured your phone with your information and it is until you have enough credit to conclude the process that the system would take your information in.”

The JAMB boss stated that the board was working to even bring in anti-graft agencies on its platform to also monitor the process, saying the time for manipulating the process had gone.