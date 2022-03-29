The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted to complaints by some candidates on their inability to obtain their admission letters, which would qualify them to proceed on the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme or obtain exemption letters, as the case may be.

“This phenomenon is especially true of products of undisclosed illegal institutional admissions conducted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) between 2017 and 2020. The series of complaints emanated from the frustrations of these sets of students who are expressing anger at the lack of formal recognition of their degrees by relevant authorities.

“Consequently, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had, out of compassion, approved a final condonement of these underhand admissions,”JAMB said.

Based on that act of magnanimity, the board had placed advertisements in three national dailies on November 24, 2021.

The same notice was featured on the board’s website, with an easy-to-use advisory issued to all institutions of higher learning to guide them on how these candidates could be redeemed.

According to JAMB, “Based on available data, close to one million undisclosed illegal institutional admissions were disclosed so far. What is, however, surprising is that, as of today, less than 5 per cent of such students’ details had been uploaded on the board’s portal. It is even more egregious to note that even among the few that had been uploaded by the schools on the board’s portal, many of the schools had not correctly keyed in their details.”

The board, therefore, appealed to institutions to immediately upload appropriately the matriculation numbers, names, disciplines and other necessary details of the candidates for JAMB to process their condonement applications.

The board reiterated that it was incumbent on the institutions to correctly key in the details of the candidates for the prompt processing of their retroactive admission letters for them to obtain clearance for their hitherto underhand admissions.

