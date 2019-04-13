Gernot Rohr has admitted that that the Super Eagles have a goalkeeping problem ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and plans to send a goalkeeper trainer to Europe to drill Francis Uzoho just as was the case before the World Cup in Russia.
Since joining Anorthosis in he January transfer window, the Deportivo La Coruña loanee has logged 113 minutes, including the forfeited match against Apollon Limassol, meaning the country’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper is lacking game time ahead of the tournament in Egypt.
Chelsea loanee, Ola Aina has had injury problems since the start of the season, missing five national team games against Seychelles, South Africa, Uganda and Egypt, while Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering an ACL injury during pre-season.
In a bid to help the two defenders return to full fitness, Rohr is planning to send a fitness coach to Italy and Portugal but has admitted he is faced with challenges because he is short-staffed.
‘’The preparation must be good, we now have World Cup experience, we need more staff perhaps someone to help us in the goalkeeper department,’’ Rohr told the Super Eagles Youtube channel.
‘’There is a lot of work to do, one of them (Uzoho) is not playing so much, we have to send somebody there to work with him like we did before the World Cup.
‘’We also have some injured players; I want to send one assistant there and work with people like Tyronne or Ola Aina.
