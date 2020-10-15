Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has admitted that he is facing a selection headache ahead of his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone next month.

The German football tactician handed debuts to as many as six players during the international break in October, namely Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, Samson Tijani, Kevin Akpoguma, Cyriel Dessers and Chidera Ejuke.

And to plug the gap in midfield, following the absence of Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Oghenekaro Etebo, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi was deployed as a defensive midfielder against Algeria and Tunisia.

Rohr believed that the Super Eagles merited a draw in their first friendly against the African champions and should have defeated the Tunisians yesterday.

“Indeed, the results could have been better. We could have picked a draw against Algeria and a win against Tunisia,” Rohr told the Super Eagles Media team.

“We have some positives to pick out from the games because in spite of missing some key players, we still competed well.

“Now it is going to be difficult for me to pick our list for the AFCON qualifiers next month because of the new boys who did well.

“I believe these very good friendly games will help us to return to winning ways when we play Sierra Leone next month (home and away). Good results next month may see us qualifying for the 2022 AFCON already.”