Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State have passed a vote of no confidence on the State Chairman of the party, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase.

Rising from the party’s caucus meeting in Ado Ekiti today, the party leaders ratified the immediate suspension of the State Auditor, Mojeed Apempe.

The party leaders also reiterated their support for the Local Government Party Chairman, Hon. Yinka Olomofe, stating that “we are solidly behind the leadership of Hon Yinka Olomofe a.k.a Kala.”

The communique issued after the caucus meeting was signed by the Local Government Party Secretary, Oba Adegbite and all other Local Government Exco members, Ward 12 and Chairman Ward Chairmen, Tope Falade as well as other 12 Ward Chairmen, former Council and Party Chairman, Alhaji Lamidi Alaketu, former Council Chairman and Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Dauda Ajise and other reputable leaders of the party in the Local Government area.

The party leaders ressolved; “That a vote of no confidence is hereby passed on the leadership of Hon. Gboyega Oguntuase-led State Working Committee (SWC).

“Since we took a stand to boycot the last local government elections, which we did in the best interest and safety of our people, Oguntuwase has been plotting to destabilize Ado-Ekiti PDP by all means.

“Therefore, we no longer believe in the leadership of Oguntuwase and hereby call on the national leadership of our party to call him to order because his recent actions can lead to anarchy in the party.

“We also ratify the decision of leaders and the Exco of Ward nine to suspend Mojeed Apempe who has reduced his office to avenue of lies and destabilisation of the party.

“We hereby warn him to stay away from Ado-Ekiti PDP henceforth.

“We are solidly behind the leadership of Hon Yinka Olomofe a.k.a Kala.”