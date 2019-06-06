Bimbola Oyesola

The Ado-Odo/Otta Local Government, Ogun State, recently commissioned some projects aimed at improving the lives of the people. The projects included a block of four classrooms, A.U.D. Practising School 11, Otta, borehole at Papa Aro, Otta, Ago Ishaga Market, Otta, box culvert at Olosun, Ottun, Otta, renovation of Tuberculosis Treatment Centre, renovation of legislative chamber in the local government Secretariat, Otta and the excavations and grading of Tajudeen Aro Road, Otta.

There was also the flag-off of free medical treatment and commencement of renovation of Otta Eid praying ground. Over 4,000 exercise books were distributed to primary school pupils.

Council chairman, Oladele Adeniji, said the projects were executed in the last two and a half years. He added that the council would not relent its efforts in providing amenities for the people:

“We assure all and sundry that better projects are still in top gear for the people in this local government through our Local Economic Empowerment and Development Programmes (LEEDP). Presently, there is on-going Socio-Economic Data Collection Programme for the people.

“The council is organising property owners identification programme for collection of bio-data of each member of the community to enhance development plans and security within the area. Another scheme introduced was the Health Insurance Scheme Programme for the Okada riders aimed at providing quality health service delivery to the riders, as well as reduce the mortality rate in the sector.

“I am highly indebted to the people and few corporate organisations whose funds, which came in as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) have been used to execute these projects. I thank you for your co-operation for being alive to your responsibility.”

He added that the council’s strides earned it several awards in health, marriage registry, budget, planning, research and statistics from the state and Local Government Service Commission.

As early as 7a.m, residents had gathered at the LG Secretariat to participate in the free health programme. One of the residents, Akinjide Ishola, commended the local government for organising the programme: “It will enable us keep track of our health status and save us from premature death.”