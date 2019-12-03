THE immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke has decried what he termed “his continuous illegal detention” by the INTERPOL in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The former AGF, through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that his was still being held in Dubai despite the valid order made by the court on October 25 vacating its earlier arrest warrant issued against him.

Ozekhome stated this yesterday at the resumed hearing of a fresh suit he instituted against the EFCC on November 6, on behalf of Adoke, praying the court to strike out Adoke’s name from earlier charges filed against the former AGF, Shell Production Limited and nine others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The anti-corruption commission had in 2017 filed charges against Adoke and the others, in a case marked FCT/HC/CR/124/17, bordering on fraudulent allocation of the Oil Prospecting Licence 245 and other forms of offences involving the sum of about $1.2 billion, forgery of bank documents, bribery and corruption.

Adoke was arrested on November 11 in Dubai and reports said the Nigerian authorities are moving for his extradition to Nigeria to face charges on the alleged Malabu Oil scandal.

Justice Danladi Senchi, sitting at Jabi, Abuja, had on April 17 issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Adoke and other defendants in the case.

The judge, however, vacated by the arrest warrant on October 25 following an application made by Ozekhome before the court to that effect.