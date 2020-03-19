The St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ohambele kingdom, Ndoki in Ukwa East local government area of Abia State has dedicated its state-of-the-art parsonage which it built to mark 150 years of Christianity in the area.

It would be recalled that the Anglican Church at Ohambele was the second to be planted by the white missionaries in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

Delivering a sermon to dedicate the parsonage, the Bishop of Anglican Ukwa Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Dr Samuel Eze, admonished the congregation not to relent in sowing their seed into the kingdom of God as they would always enjoy the blessings of God which never fail, citing the case of the Samaritan woman in the Bible who was approached by Jesus for drinking water and the woman refused because she, being a Samarian, was not supposed to share things in common with the Jews and Jesus told her that the water she gives does not quench thirst for ever unlike the water which He gives.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, who was the special guest of honour, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, stated that those who put their trust in the Almighty God never get disappointed, stressing that the milestones he had achieved so far were predicated on the absolute reliance he has in God.

In his own remarks, Sir Marc Wabara, who was the chairman of the 150th anniversary steering committee, expressed gratitude to God for His faithfulness and those who contributed in one way or another to the building of the parsonage.

The highlight of the occasion, which was chaired by Chief Dr Daniel Chimezie, was the presentation of awards to some notable Nigerians who contributed significantly to the project, among whom were; Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen Nkechi Nwaogu, Sir Emmanuel Mbaka, Barr Azu Ezeibe, Tunde Ajala, former Senate President, Dr Adolphus Wabara, Sir Marc Wabara and Dr Babanta Babanta.