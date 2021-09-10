Business leader, and first female Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, has charged corporate organisations, particularly micro-businesses, to adopt sound corporate governance practices in order to stand the test of time.

She made this call as the guest speaker at the inaugural Corporate Governance and Enterprise Development Conference, organised by H. Michael & Co in Lagos. The theme of the conference was ‘Corporate Governance Best Practices: Imperatives for Business Sustainability.’

Addressing the conference’s physical and online audience, the bank chief noted that no business could stand the test of time without sound corporate governance practices. She made it clear that micro-businesses also require the same to achieve optimum performance and sustainable growth. So, the bank chief charged small businesses to imbibe corporate governance practices.

Mrs. Edun listed the long-term benefits of sound corporate governance practice as strong brand equity, decreasing risks, reducing capital cost, and enhanced performance. She added that only businesses with solid corporate governance practices could stimulate economic growth and enhance innovation while protecting communities and the environment in their daily activities.

