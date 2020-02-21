The chances of Nigeria performing well at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has gotten another boost with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare signing a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Ministry for the adoption of world number one female Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye by Halogen Company.

Speaking at the brief event, the minister said he was impressed with the level of her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and expressed optimism that she would win gold at the world’s biggest sports event. To aid her preparations, he also donated kits to the wrestler, even as Halogen had credited her personal account.

Adekuoroye promised to work hard to make Nigeria proud at the Tokyo Olympics, even as she also expressed gratitude to the Minister and Halogen Company. “The Minister is more like a father to me. He is doing what a father should do for a daughter and I have nothing to give to him, but I promise to make him proud. No competition is easy. We are trained to wrestle and we will do just that. “I also want to thank Halogen Company. Three entities wanted to adopt me at first, but the spirit of the Lord led the Minister to take me to Halogen. I promise to make my coach, the Minister and all Nigerians proud.”