Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (CSEYL) has called on the Federal Government to compel governments and parastatal officials to use vehicles and cars manufactured by Innoson motors.

A statement by President General of the Group, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem hinged the call on the need to curb the excessive importation of cars and vehicles that has led to an unfavourable balance of trade between Nigeria and other countries.

“Having succeeded in manufacturing jeeps, cars and vehicles that can compete favourably at international market, we believe that it is time to support and encourage made in Nigeria vehicles. As we all know, importation of goods and services destroys our economy as local firms are forced out of business with the resultant effect being unemployment and economic depression. But when we encourage local manufacturers and enterpreneurs , we have a robust economy that will create employment opportunities for citizens,” said Ibem.

“Innoson is providing jobs and employment for citizens. His businesses have greatly reduced crime in the society as youths are gainfully employed in his establishment. If we must fix the economy, the government must support and strengthen local investors and manufacturers to stand and compete favourably in the international market. We cannot be using cars and vehicles manufactured by other countries, pay taxes and excise duties for buying those vehicles and expect the economy to grow. The balance of payment will be unfavorable when we buy more from other countries without also exporting enough goods and services to other countries,” said Ibem.