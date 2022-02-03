By Henry Uche

Following the disruptions brought about by the global pandemic across spectra and the need to strategise in the workplace, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) has charged employers of labour but particularly People Managers (HR) to strive and unlearn certain things and adopt suitable models to get the best results from employees without jeopardizing employee’s welfare.

The president of council of CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, who made this known with other thoughts leaders at a virtual round-table, said there is need for HR Managers to relearn because the future is only for those that adapt to the new world of work.

“The world we live in is constantly evolving as we have witnessed various paradigm shifts from the 4th revolution, the pandemic which disrupted our entire lives, then the great resignation which is seeing a massive migration of Nigerians moving to developed countries. In the midst of this, the HR Manager increasingly has the responsibility of charting the course of productivity in any organisation,” he said.