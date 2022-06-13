By Chinwendu Obienyi

To ensure inclusivity in transformational initiatives for the economy and society, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has called on businesses to adopt sustainable business practices and report sustainability performances.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, made this call at the Digital Closing Gong Ceremony, organised by NGX in celebration of the 2022 World Environment Day, themed, ‘Only One Earth’ recently.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Popoola noted that the critical roles required of the private sector in actualising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement now enjoys some clarity and as such businesses would need to incorporate environmental and social factors into their operations and activities.

“We have only one earth and we all have a part to play in preserving it. For this reason, NGX created the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report platform to promote transparency in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures by showcasing the sustainability performance and reporting amongst companies listed on NGX.

In developing this unique platform, the exchange’s objectives were to mainstream the adoption of sustainability reporting amongst listed companies so as to increase the availability of decision-useful ESG data that investors can utilise in making investment decisions”, Popoola said.

Speaking on the reason for celebrating the 2022 World Environment Day with specific companies, the NGX CEO said it was important to celebrate businesses that understand the strategic competitive advantage that sustainability creates as well as honour listed companies who are setting an example by disclosing their sustainability performance.

“For this year’s World Environment Day celebrations, we have chosen to celebrate companies that have demonstrated leadership in sustainability reporting by leveraging the NGX Facts Behind Sustainability Report platform for good reason.

“Our commendation goes to the Boards and Executive Management of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc and Seplat Energy Plc who have leveraged the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report platform since the platform was launched in 2019”, he added.

The NGX CEO thereafter reaffirmed the exchange’s commitment to fostering the growth of long-term sustainable finance, toward combating climate change and environmental concerns across Africa as well as upscaling its platforms to advance sustainable development in new ways that reflect the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and the SDGs.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .